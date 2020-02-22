|
|
Cody “C.J.” James Velez, 13 of Spencer, Ohio passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home. He was born July 25, 2006 in Lorain, Ohio to Isaac and Crysta (Colvin) Velez.Cody was an 8th grade member of the BRHS Pirate Marching Band. He marched Bass 1 on the drum line. In his rookie season he got to perform all over the state of Ohio, including the Ohio State University’s "The Shoe" Stadium and OMEA State Marching Band Finals. Cody loved to drum. He was constantly tapping, playing a drum set at home, or practicing on a drum pad after school. He was so excited that when the drum line got a superior rating at a contest, he shaved his head.He also participated in basketball, baseball, and track. He was a member of Sullivan Boy Scout Troop 556 and Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain.Surviving are his parents, Isaac and Crysta Velez; sister, Mya and brother, Colton; maternal grandparents, Darlene (Richard) Hejny of Spencer, Theresa Colvin of Florida; paternal grandparents, Raul Velez of Lorain Awilda (Carlos) Garcia of Cleveland; aunts, Shela Velez, Raquel (Tristan) Taylor, Elainna (Tyler) Cochran, uncles, Raul (Ykengia) Velez Jr., Justin (Liz) Hejny, William Colvin III and many cousins.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather William Colvin Jr.Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 29, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Black River Education Center Auditorium, 257 CR 40, Sullivan, Ohio 44880, where the funeral service will be held immediately following the calling hours beginning at 1:00 PM. Fr. David Trask will officiate. Burial will follow at Spencer Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Farmers Savings Bank, P.O. Box 38, Spencer, OH 44275 or GoFundMe account for Cody Velez.Arrangements by Parker Funeral Home, Spencer.Online condolences may be shared at:www.parkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 24, 2020