Columbus White, 82, of Wooster, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Columbus was born June 5, 1938, in Hardee, WV, to Ralph and Ada (York) White. He married Nancy McComas on February 14, 2005. Columbus retired from GM after 30 years. He enjoyed singing karaoke, walking, collecting antiques, and most of all, traveling with his beloved wife. Columbus will be deeply missed by his wife of 15 years; daughter, Tammy (Randy) Scott of Oberlin; stepdaughters, Joetta (Michael) Wohl of Sheffield Lake, Kimberly (Terry) Maynard of Vermilion, and Sue Ann (Clem) Boehm of Lorain; five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Clyde (Sharon) White of Elyria; and sisters, Doshie Morris of FL, Louella Hunt of WV, Gladys (Frank) Justice of Lorain, Rita (Rob) Justice of WV, Ilene Vona of FL. Columbus was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Benjamin; sisters, Lily, Dixie, Lola, Imogene, Helen, Pearl, and Delilah. Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online tributes may be made at: www.RobertsFuneralHome.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society at 1161 Mechanicsburg Rd., Wooster, OH 44691, or Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare at 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691.