Connie Lee Gasdick (nee: Papenbrock), 80 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away on November 13, 2020 at New Life Hospice Residential Center in Lorain.She was born September 3, 1940 in Lorain. Connie has been a resident of Amherst since 1964.Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Connie loved birdwatching and feeding the birds. She loved gardening and taking care of the yard. She enjoyed spending time at her family’s cottage on Kelleys Island. Connie had a wonderful sense of humor even when she was dealing with her illness. Survivors include her son Michael Gasdick (Lynne) of Vermilion; her grandchildren Leigh Stainbrook, Blaine Gasdick and Brianna Gasdick; and her sister Janice Gede (John) of Amherst.She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years Norman Stephen Gasdick on December 10, 2018; her daughter Melanie Ann Stainbrook in 2017; her brother David L. Papenbrock in 2017; and her parents Leo and Iris Papenbrock (nee: Petitt).Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Amherst. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O’Connor will officiate.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
.