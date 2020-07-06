Connie O'Leary

Connie Marie O'Leary (nee Baniecki), 76, of Vermilion, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home. Connie was a coal miner’s daughter born January 13, 1944, in Waynesburg, PA. After moving from Pittsburgh, Connie had been a Vermilion resident for the past 54 years. Connie started her nursing education in Washington, PA, and graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. While in school, Connie met the love of her life, Patrick O’Leary, at a Nurses/Residents Dance. Connie and Pat married in 1963 and had four children. Over their 57 years together, Connie and Pat had many adventures. The couple spent summers traveling around the country while Ford was shut down. Some of the highlights of their trips included traveling to Yellowstone where they fed the bears and visiting the casinos in Las Vegas where Connie loved trying her luck on the one-dollar "Wheel of Fortune" slot machine. Connie was a Registered Nurse at Lorain Community Hospital and a school nurse at Vermilion High School. Connie later worked for Kolczun and Kolczun Orthopaedics and retired in 2002. Connie and Pat also started Molly's Vineyard in Vermilion 42 years ago. Connie’s parents used to travel from Pennsylvania to help them in the vineyard every fall. Connie had a full life of faith, love, and family. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Vermilion. She found joy for tap dancing at a young age and even taught lessons at her cousin's dance studio. During high school, Connie was a Majorette, Cheerleader, and May Queen. Connie’s appreciation for the arts continued throughout her life as she loved attending musicals and recently taught her sons how to Polka dance! Connie also enjoyed baking with her grandchildren and playing Back Alley Bridge and various card games. Christmas was Connie's favorite time of year; she loved making pierogies and "pigs in a blanket" for her children and grandchildren and spending time together as a family. Connie was always in the audience at her grandchildren's activities and especially enjoyed attending baseball games. She also loved socializing with her friends, who she considered family. Connie was dubbed the "Queen of Connections” as she was a great matchmaker, helping many people find love and marriage and others land the perfect job. She made friends wherever she went and welcomed them into her life as family. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Patrick "Pat" O'Leary of Vermilion; children, Terri Grantham of Vermilion, Patrick (P.J.) O'Leary of Brighton, MI, Michael (Kate) O'Leary of Rocky River, and Molly (Terry) Anders of Vermilion; grandchildren, Mary Kate, Megan, Colleen, Molly, Ellen, Michael, Patrick, Maureen, Terrence, Timothy, and Clare; and her brothers, Louis (Nancy) Baniecki of Chandler, AZ and Fred (Debbie) Baniecki of Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Helen (nee Pavlin) Baniecki. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Prayers will be said at the funeral home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion, OH. Father Steve Blum will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to Riddle Funeral Home for a memorial park bench and tree to be planted in Connie's name. Donations can be mailed to the funeral home or made online. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com
