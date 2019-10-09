Home

Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Amherst: Connie Petti, 83, of Amherst, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Avon Oaks Nursing Home after a short illness. She was born February 6, 1936 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain and Amherst resident. Connie graduated from Lorain High School in 1954 and worked at First National Bank in Elyria, Citizens Bank in Lorain and National City Bank in Lorain as a teller supervisor. She had also worked at Lake Erie Screw in Lakewood and in the toll booth at the Ohio Turnpike. Connie was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church in Lorain where she volunteered in the church kitchen and served on the school PTO. She was a loving mother, grandmother and loyal friend. She enjoyed bowling, interior design, watching all her son’s sports activities and her grandson’s baseball games. Connie had donated one of her kidneys to her son, Craig, that helped save his life. She is survived by her children, Karen Dembiec (James), of Amherst and Craig Demyan, of Lorain; grandson, Jacob Dembiec; and sister, Rosa Takacs, of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Petti; and mother, Nina Petti Boros (nee Palazzo). The family will receive friends Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Panachida services will begin on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel followed by the Divine Liturgy at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Rite Catholic Church, 2711 W 40th St., Lorain. The Very Rev Andrew Nagrant, pastor, will preside. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
