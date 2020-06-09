Constance C. Butcher, age 78, of Wooster, went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her residence following a short period of declining health. She was surrounded by her loving family.She was born on September 26, 1941 in Lorain, Ohio to Charles and Christina M. (Weber) Weaver.She married Jerry L. Butcher on March 18, 1972 in Vermilion, Ohio. He went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2014.Constance had previously worked as a Bank Manager for the former East Cleveland Savings Bank and then retired from Republic Savings Bank of Chesterland, Ohio in 1998 after 15 years of service.She moved from Chesterland and has been a Wooster area resident since 1998.She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Wooster; enjoyed crocheting along with other various arts and crafts and was an avid gardener. She mostly loved spending time with her family, friends and her pets.Constance is survived by her children, Christine S. (Joseph) Kukuczka of Venice, FL.; Robert C. Schaffer of Barberton, Oh., and her granddaughter, Marie C. Schaffer who called her, "Nana"of Cuyahoga Falls, Oh., Steven T. Schaffer of Wooster, Oh.; step-children, Robert K. (Mary) Butcher of Bowie, TX., Brian K. (Robin) Butcher of Vermilion, Oh and Geri Lynn Bennett of Elyria, Oh.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Paul Schaffer whom she married in April, 1960. He went home to be with the Lord, on July 11, 1971 and also her step-son, Jerry Bruce Butcher and her faithful canine companion, "Toby".A graveside Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain with Rev. Fr. Stephen Moran officiating.A private visitation will take place at the convenience of the family.Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster is honored with serving the family.Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to: American Heart Assoc. P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or on-line at: www.heart.org.A condolence video or words of comfort may be shared publicly or privately with the family at:www.custerglenn.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.