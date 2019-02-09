The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Constance Clark Lauderback


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Constance Clark Lauderback Obituary
Constance Clark Lauderback, 78, passed away on February 2, 2019 at home.She was born October 2, 1940 to parents Lewis Burt Clark and Eleanor Stewart Clark.Constance lived fully offering her leadership, support and friendship to many; serving her community and enjoying her family. She donated her time to organizations including Delta Gamma Foundation, Cleveland Society for the Blind, and the Salvation Army, Ft. Myers, FL. She was a leader in The Shadow Wood Community, Estero, FL, and an active member of Lakewood Country Club, and later, Westwood Country Club.She is survived by her beloved husband, David R.; loving children, Dan Lauderback, Amy Lauderback Lee, and Emily Lauderback; mother-in-law to Mary Kay Lauderback and Kenneth Lee (deceased); dear sister, Claudia Clark Potter; and many nieces and nephews. She was beloved and cherished by her nine grandchildren, Nora Lee, Madeline Lee, Patrick Lee, Eleanor Lauderback, Ryan Lauderback, Evan Lauderback, Hazel Cramer, Mae Cramer, and Elspeth Cramer; and by her many close friends.She is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Burt Clark and Eleanor Stewart Clark of Fairview Park OH; and brother, Richard S. Clark.A celebration of Connie’s life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the LewyBody Dementia Association (LBDA) https://www.lbda.org/ways_to_give.www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
