Constance J. Sweda of Elyria, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at the age of 79 on November 9, 2020. Connie was born in Shreve, Ohio to Glenn and Evelyn Todd. She was a lifelong resident of Ohio, growing up in Apple Creek and eventually raising her family in Elyria. As a local realtor who worked tirelessly for those who sought her professional counsel, Connie created friendships across her long career as evidenced from the multitude of Christmas cards she received from former clients. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church where she was active on committees and in Bible study groups. Connie was a woman of strong Christian faith and her family was her pride and joy. Family photographs which lined every part of her home were her prized possessions. Friends and neighbors will always remember how she shared her friendship and love through visits, cards, phone calls, prayers, and sharing her many photo albums. She is survived by son Kip (Marlene) Sweda of Brentwood, Tennessee, son Todd Sweda of St. Louis, Missouri, and son Joel (Amanda) Sweda of Clinton, Maryland. Connie was the beloved grandmother to Madelyn, Kaitlyn, McKenna, Lauren, Rachel, Ryan and Caitlin, and great grandmother to Kai, Ford and Clayton. She is also survived by her father’s second wife Betty Todd and extended family of her late brother Robert Todd. Services will be private for immediate family. Memorial contributions can be made to Community United Methodist Church, 680 N. Abbe Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home of Elyria (440)322-4626. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.laubenthalmercado.com