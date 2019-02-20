|
Consuelo E. “Connie” Smith (nee Diaz), age 84, of Avon Lake, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Connie was born in Lorain on May 15, 1934 and had been a resident of Avon Lake for the past 20 years; she had previously resided in Westlake and St. Augustine, Florida. She was a graduate of Lorain High School and went on to receive her Ohio Cosmetologist’s License.
She was the owner and managing stylist at Cam’s Hair Fashions in Bay Village for more than 30 years; she also worked part-time at West Bay Manor Nursing Home, where she assisted the residents there with hair and beauty care.
Connie was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Avon Lake. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and possessed a special talent for her native Mexican cuisine. Additional interests included walking, working with pottery, and all other forms of crafts. She also liked dogs and cats.
Survivors include her son, Jay (Bridget) of Lakewood; and sister, Elvira “Vido” Diaz of Amherst.Connie was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Smith in 2013; parents, Francisco and Angela (nee Barrera) Diaz; sister, Manuela; and brothers, Peter, Frank, and Salvador.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 24th from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Please join her family for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25th in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 32929 Lake Road, Avon Lake. Reverend Ronald J. Wearsch, pastor of the parish will officiate. Entombment will follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon.
The family encourages you to consider a donation in Connie’s memory to the .
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 21, 2019