Consuelo Everhart Puffer (nee Fernandez), 84, of Elyria passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness.
She was born April 21, 1934 in Canton, Ohio and was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School.
Consuelo was an L.D. telephone operator, cashier, supervisor, and schedule clerk, working for Ohio Bell Telephone Co. Canton as a Long Distance Operator and cashier from 1952 to 1954, Ohio Bell Telephone Co. Columbus as a Long Distance Operator and supervisor from 1954 to 1957, Ohio Bell Telephone Co. Akron as a Long Distance Operator and Schedule Clerk from 1957 to 1959, Vera’s Sew’n’Sew in Elyria as a sewing instructor, sales displays, style shows from 1975 to 1981, Higbee’s fine jewelry sales from 1981 to 1988, and Jeff Sachs Auto Mall in Frankfort, KY as a cashier and Human Resource Manager from 1988 to 1997. She also managed a household, raised three children, served on many social committees as a member and in various offices. She helped raise money for various associations. Sewing instructor, sales, sales displays, assisted in organizing and participated in style shows, organized training program for instructors, and participated in organizing sewing classes.
Spending time with her family and friends was her favorite thing to do, especially cooking for them. She was a member of Spring Valley Country Club in Elyria, Frankfort Country Club in Frankfort, KY, Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Elyria, Welcome Wagon in Elyria and Frankfort.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen C. (Greg) Hull of Elyria; son, James R. (Colleen) Everhart of Elyria; step-daughters, Sybil Swanson (David Niskey) of Elyria, Yvonne (Jim) Hutchson of Amherst; grandchildren, Kristen (Craig) Petersen, Karla (Scott) Wood, Keith (Hannah) Everhart, Brian, MacKenzie (Shayla Kopcho), and Alexander Hull, Philip Thompson and Anne Marie Jezewski, Cory Thompson and Tina Hayslett, Alan and Stephanie (Smith) Thompson, Fred and Denise (Rusinko) Swanson and Amanda Swanson; 11 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, John and Armonia Fernandez.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Everhart and Phillip Puffer; parents, Juan and Consuelo Fernandez; son, Ronald; grandson, Brandon Hull; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Eileen Fernandez.
Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. Rt. 57), Elyria 440-322-4626, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019. Pastor Becki Verbridge will officiate. Burial Brookdale Cemetery (Elyria).
Family suggests that those who wish may make donations to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 360 Princeton Ave., Elyria, Ohio 44035 or Hospice of The Western Reserve, 300 E. 185th, Cleveland, Ohio 44119.
