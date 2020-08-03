Cora E. Miller, 91, of Elyria, died January 9, 2020. She was born September 6, 1928, in Westmoreland County, PA. She attended Sewickley High School and was a 1947 graduate of Vermilion High School. Cora was formerly employed as a keypunch operator at US Steel, Lorain, and then in the data processing department at Elyria Memorial Hospital from where she retired. For 25 years, she had been an Avon Products sales representative. Cora was a member of First United Methodist Church, Elyria, and Tuesday Bible Studies at the church. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi and The Order of Eastern Star. Cora is survived by a sister, Anna (Paul) Potts of Huron; niece, Melissa (Tim) Stewart; great-nephew, Sam Anderson; and a friend, Sheila Andre de la Porte. She was preceded in death by her father, John J. Miller in 1996; and mother, Carolyne (nee Trout) Miller in 1979. A memorial service to celebrate Cora’s life will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 323 Middle Ave., Elyria with Reverend W. Kent Joy officiating. Due to COVID-19 precautions, face coverings are required. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 312 Third Street, Elyria, Ohio 44035. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com
