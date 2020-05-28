Cordell Harris Butler, 79, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Mableton, Georgia. He was born to Jack Pruitt Butler and Annie Mae (Harris) Butler in Iuka, Mississippi. Cordell spent his childhood in Nashville, Tennessee; during his twenties, he moved to Ohio (Elyria then Lorain) where he lived for over 50 years. In 1986 Cordell accepted Christ and was baptized at Second Baptist Church in Elyria, Ohio. During his tenure at Second Baptist he joined the Men’s Choir.Cordell enjoyed music, movies and sports. He was a loving person who was known for his kindness and giving spirit.A long-time employee of U. S. Steel and an active member of Union 1104, Three Seamless Hot End, from 1968 - 2000.Cordell was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Annie Mae Butler; brothers, Robert, Jackie, Eddie and Leon; son, Tyrone and daughter Juana.Cordell is survived by and will be missed by his sons, Cordell, Michael and Cortex; his favorite aunts, Ruth Washington and Gwen Wilson, grandchildren, relatives, friends; and special friends, Carlos, Bessie, Jeanne, Charlie and Willie.Cordell’s final wishes were no funeral or memorial service.



