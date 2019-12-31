|
Corrine Antionette Lopatkovich (nee MacDougall), 82, a Fearless Spirit, went to be with her Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Wellington, Ohio. Born on May 22, 1937, in Sandusky, Ohio, graduating from Lorain High School in 1956, formerly resided in Wakeman and Avon Lake. She leaves behind her husband of 40 years, John Lopatkovich; and her children, Corrine Terschak (children, Greg, Diana and Myra) of Wellington, Steve Terschak (wife, Michelle, children, JJ and David) of Cincinnati and Debra Terschak (children, Neil and Dustin) of Oberlin; along with six great-grandchildren. Also keeping her memory are her brothers, Terry (Denise), Griff (Ruby, deceased) and Gregory (Sandie) MacDougall. She was an avid animal lover, horsewoman and Licensed Practical Nurse employed at St. Joseph’s Hospital/Mercy and Good Samaritan Nursing Home. An active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wakeman, Corrine sang in the choir and volunteered at other events. Corrine also journeyed to Guatemala to help administer medical assistance to those in need. Corrine is reunited with her parents, Isabell and Paul MacDougall; along with her sister, Eileen Allen; and sister-in-law, Ruby MacDougall. Interment of her ashes will be at Calvary Cemetery (Lorain) on a later date. Donations in her name can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 46 E. Main Street, Wakeman, OH 44889 or to Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 1, 2020