Jenkins Funeral Chapel
2914 Dover Center Road
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 871-0711
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
27993 Detroit Road
Westlake, OH
Craig Donald Koch Obituary
Craig Donald Koch, age 65, passed away on April 24th from a long illness. Son of Louise Osgood (nee Gutzman) and the late Donald Koch. Brother of Gail Copeland (David). Memorial service to be held Monday, April 29th at 6:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 27993 Detroit Road, Westlake, where family and friends will be received from 4:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Ames Family Hospice House, 30080 Hospice Way, Westlake, 44145. Arrangements by Jenkins Funeral Chapel, Westlake, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
