Craig Hampton, age 69, of Lorain, died peacefully at Mercy Regional Medical Center on August 6, 2020, following an extended illness. Born in Lorain on January 10, 1951, Craig remained a lifelong resident of the city. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1969 and played for the Steelmen football team. Following graduation, he went on to attend Toledo University where he played linebacker and was a proud member of the undefeated 1969-1970 Rocket football teams. Craig was enrolled in the engineering program at Toledo University until he returned to Lorain to help his father. In addition to football, Craig's competitive nature led him to motocross and boat racing. His lifelong love affair with water and scuba diving brought him to his next passion in life, shipwreck hunting, where he took a particular interest in the history surrounding the wrecks. With the use of side-scan sonar, he and his search partners found interesting historical wrecks. Craig's career as a master marine mechanic began at Gene's Marine in Lorain. Craig and Gene shared an adventurous spirit and traveled to Central America in their 1975 off-season. Craig went on to Guatemala where he found himself in the middle of their devastating 1975 earthquake. He stayed on to help with recovery in one of the mountain villages. After returning from Central America Craig was hospitalized at St. Joseph Hospital due to medical complications. It was there that he met Tacie, a Patient Representative at the hospital. The two would marry eight years later and go on to enjoy 35 years of marriage. In 1985, Craig and Don Muhleman started The Boat Doctors at the Lorain Yacht Basin. When Don moved to Florida in 1998, Craig became the sole proprietor under the new name Boat Doctor. He was admired for his wealth of knowledge on Mercury engines and his ability to remember his customers and their boats. Over the years, Craig became an avid jogger. His most memorable jog was from his home in Lorain to Oberlin to join his wife's family for Thanksgiving dinner. In 1996, while out on his daily jog, Craig was involved in a pedestrian/car accident. He suffered severe injuries that would end his jogging years and leave him somewhat disabled. However, his injuries did not stop him from becoming certified as a pilot later in life. Craig shared his love of boating with Tacie. The couple set out on many adventures, always with a beloved dog in tow. They took pride in completing the Intracoastal Waterway from New York to the Florida Keys, one of their favorite winter destinations. But Craig's love for freshwater always brought him back to the Great Lakes. Their weekend trips to Canada included Rondeau Bay, where he completed his "search for the perfect cheeseburger." He loved to read, mostly history, and was a frustrated fan of the Cleveland Browns. His favorite player was Jim Brown. Craig loved his dogs, enjoyed his long-term friendships, and was instrumental in supporting his stepchildren through college. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Tacie (nee Arnold); and step-children, Laura Donaldson of Oberlin, Chris Donaldson (Rachel) of Lakewood, and Jill Sands (Adrian) of Oberlin. Craig also leaves step-grandchildren, Jordan, Kayla, Justin, Lauren, Sarah, Ava, and Nyle; step-great-grandchildren, Brandon, Brayden, Jaylen, Blake, and Jordan II; along with his sister, Ann Hampton, residing in Arkansas. He also leaves his brother-in-law, Kemper Arnold (Julie) of Rocky River; and sisters-in-law, Peg Arnold of Colorado, Judy Arnold (Bill) of Georgia, and Tsugiko Scullion (Bill) of Connecticut. The family wishes to thank the staff and physicians in the Critical Care Unit at Mercy Regional Medical Center for their tender care. Private family funeral services are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. Contributions in Craig’s memory are encouraged to the charity of the donor’s choice. To share your memories and condolences with the Hampton Family, please visit www.gluvna.net
