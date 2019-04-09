|
|
Crucita Ramos (nee Delgado), age 90, of Lorain, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Anchor Lodge Retirement Community, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born February 26, 1929 in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, she lived in New York before moving to Lorain in 1951. Crucita was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and collecting figurines. Surviving are her son, Miguel, of Lorain; and two grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Luis Ramos in 1992; and several brothers and sisters.Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Graveside services will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Deacon Rocky Ortiz of Sacred Heart Chapel will officiate.To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 10, 2019