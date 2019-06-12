|
|
Curtis Hall, 75, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH. Curtis was born in Grethel, KY on April 15, 1944 to his loving parents, Evan Hall and Zelly (nee: Hamilton). He resided in Lorain most of his life. He enjoyed going to Church and being with his church brothers and sisters. Curtis was a father figure to all, helping anyone, any way he could. He loved his family and his dogs, Nickel and Lil' Bit. He had a great sense of humor always telling his funny jokes. He enjoyed riding his lawn mower, cutting his grass, and helping his neighbors with their grass. He is survived by his daughter, Christina Hall; son, Curtis Hall Jr.; grandchildren, Bryan Hall, Alexis “Mia” Vargas, Hailey Hall, Tyler Franks, and Brittany Campo; great-grandson, Weston,Franks; step-father, Hesa Ray Carroll; siblings, Charles Moore, Rolland Moore, David Carroll, and Beverly Floyd; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley A. (nee VanHoose) Hall; parents, Evan Hall and Zelly Carroll; and siblings. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019. Interment Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp., OH. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be sent using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 13, 2019