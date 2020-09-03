1/1
Cynthia A. "Cindy" (Thalman) Tomlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia A. "Cindy" Tomlin (nee Thalman), age 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, due to heart failure complications. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Charles and Athalie (nee Jodry) Thalman. She married her beloved husband, Thomas L. (TT) Tomlin, on December 10, 1988, who preceded her in death in August of 2019. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Andrea (Pat) Brady and Jenny (Dan) Lowe; grandchildren, Samantha, Aaron, Mallory, Ben, and Myles; two brothers, Jon Thalman and Tom (Jan) Thalman; sisters-in-law, Pat (Joe) Wing, Linda (Michael) Tomlin-Brenner, and Lou Anne (Chris King) Tomlin-King; and nieces and nephews, Marisa, Meghan, Jenna, Seth, Christine, Rachel, Tim, Luce’, Noah, and Peter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Athalie Thalman; her sister, Jaqueline Thalman; and her husband, Thomas Tomlin. Cindy grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and later settled in Avon, Ohio, where she raised her two daughters in their apartment on Shakespeare Lane. The bond between Cindy, Andrea, and Jenny was very strong. This was especially true during the time that Cindy raised them as a single mom. Unforgettable memories were created such as watching the annual Jerry Lewis Telethon or the Royal Wedding between Princess Diana and Prince Charles on TV. Friday evening dinners were enjoyed at Friendly’s along with “Blue Light Specials” at K-Mart. Cindy worked as a Utilities Supervisor for the City of Avon. In 2002, she retired after 25 years of service. She was a long-time member of Avon United Methodist Church where she enjoyed greeting on Sunday mornings and participating in her Circle Group. Many of Cindy’s most cherished family friends stem from memories created during those years spent on Shakespeare Lane, at Avon City Hall, and Avon United Methodist Church. Those friendships helped to sustain Cindy during the past difficult two years through their outpouring of support in the form of meals, cards, conversations, and prayers. Cindy genuinely treasured her century home. She and Tom spent years updating and restoring it while keeping the original time period in mind. They took such pride in making every aspect of their home welcoming and inviting. The inside was cozy and warm with attention to detail while also decorated for the current season or holiday. The outside was equally charming as they created beautiful landscapes and flower beds adorned with seasonal accents. Cindy loved being with her family. She adored her five grandchildren and was present in their lives, whether she traveled to see them in the Toledo area or hosted them at her beautiful home. Whenever she saw her grandkids, she loved hearing the “latest” in their lives as well as laughing and acting silly with them. Cindy was a compassionate, supportive and loving person who will be missed by many. Friends and family will be received Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. A service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Avon United Methodist Church, 37711 Detroit Rd., Avon. The burial of her ashes will take place at a later date in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Avon United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at misencikfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Misencik Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Service
01:00 PM
Avon United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Misencik Funeral Home
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved