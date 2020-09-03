Cynthia A. "Cindy" Tomlin (nee Thalman), age 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, due to heart failure complications. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Charles and Athalie (nee Jodry) Thalman. She married her beloved husband, Thomas L. (TT) Tomlin, on December 10, 1988, who preceded her in death in August of 2019. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Andrea (Pat) Brady and Jenny (Dan) Lowe; grandchildren, Samantha, Aaron, Mallory, Ben, and Myles; two brothers, Jon Thalman and Tom (Jan) Thalman; sisters-in-law, Pat (Joe) Wing, Linda (Michael) Tomlin-Brenner, and Lou Anne (Chris King) Tomlin-King; and nieces and nephews, Marisa, Meghan, Jenna, Seth, Christine, Rachel, Tim, Luce’, Noah, and Peter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Athalie Thalman; her sister, Jaqueline Thalman; and her husband, Thomas Tomlin. Cindy grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and later settled in Avon, Ohio, where she raised her two daughters in their apartment on Shakespeare Lane. The bond between Cindy, Andrea, and Jenny was very strong. This was especially true during the time that Cindy raised them as a single mom. Unforgettable memories were created such as watching the annual Jerry Lewis Telethon or the Royal Wedding between Princess Diana and Prince Charles on TV. Friday evening dinners were enjoyed at Friendly’s along with “Blue Light Specials” at K-Mart. Cindy worked as a Utilities Supervisor for the City of Avon. In 2002, she retired after 25 years of service. She was a long-time member of Avon United Methodist Church where she enjoyed greeting on Sunday mornings and participating in her Circle Group. Many of Cindy’s most cherished family friends stem from memories created during those years spent on Shakespeare Lane, at Avon City Hall, and Avon United Methodist Church. Those friendships helped to sustain Cindy during the past difficult two years through their outpouring of support in the form of meals, cards, conversations, and prayers. Cindy genuinely treasured her century home. She and Tom spent years updating and restoring it while keeping the original time period in mind. They took such pride in making every aspect of their home welcoming and inviting. The inside was cozy and warm with attention to detail while also decorated for the current season or holiday. The outside was equally charming as they created beautiful landscapes and flower beds adorned with seasonal accents. Cindy loved being with her family. She adored her five grandchildren and was present in their lives, whether she traveled to see them in the Toledo area or hosted them at her beautiful home. Whenever she saw her grandkids, she loved hearing the “latest” in their lives as well as laughing and acting silly with them. Cindy was a compassionate, supportive and loving person who will be missed by many. Friends and family will be received Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. A service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Avon United Methodist Church, 37711 Detroit Rd., Avon. The burial of her ashes will take place at a later date in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Avon United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at misencikfuneralhome.com
