Cynthia "Helen" Fleming/Rhude (nee: Preston), 86 years of age, and a resident of Florence Township, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at New Life Hospice Residential Center in Lorain following a full and meaningful life. She was born April 27, 1933, in Floyd County, Kentucky. Helen came to Lorain County in 1952, and had made her home in Florence since 1995. Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Helen loved to fellowship with her family and friends and especially enjoyed family gatherings. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. Helen enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers and was a collector of butterflies and angels. Casino trips were also a favorite pastime. She and her husband, George, enjoyed traveling throughout the country. Survivors include her husband of 33 years, George R. Rhude; her sons, Edger "Ed" (Lila) Fleming and Steve (Linda) Fleming, both of Lorain, Charles "Chuck" Jr. (Jo Anne) Fleming, of Amherst, Aaron "Wayne" (Robin) Fleming, of Marble Head, Jack (Ann) Fleming, of Norwalk; her daughters, Cindi (Richard) Keith, of New Market, TN, Carla Gilliam, of Lebanon, Ohio and Andrea (John) Easterwood, of Maumee; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Othel Kysor, of Chillicothe and Gleda King, of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Brian Fleming, Arianna Johnson, Mariah Johnson and Geoffery Easterwood; four brothers and three sisters; and her parents, Aaron and Dorothy Preston (nee: Burke). Friends may call Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 22, 2019