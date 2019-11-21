Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Fleming-Rhude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia "Helen" Fleming-Rhude

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia "Helen" Fleming-Rhude Obituary
Cynthia "Helen" Fleming/Rhude (nee: Preston), 86 years of age, and a resident of Florence Township, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at New Life Hospice Residential Center in Lorain following a full and meaningful life. She was born April 27, 1933, in Floyd County, Kentucky. Helen came to Lorain County in 1952, and had made her home in Florence since 1995. Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Helen loved to fellowship with her family and friends and especially enjoyed family gatherings. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. Helen enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers and was a collector of butterflies and angels. Casino trips were also a favorite pastime. She and her husband, George, enjoyed traveling throughout the country. Survivors include her husband of 33 years, George R. Rhude; her sons, Edger "Ed" (Lila) Fleming and Steve (Linda) Fleming, both of Lorain, Charles "Chuck" Jr. (Jo Anne) Fleming, of Amherst, Aaron "Wayne" (Robin) Fleming, of Marble Head, Jack (Ann) Fleming, of Norwalk; her daughters, Cindi (Richard) Keith, of New Market, TN, Carla Gilliam, of Lebanon, Ohio and Andrea (John) Easterwood, of Maumee; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Othel Kysor, of Chillicothe and Gleda King, of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Brian Fleming, Arianna Johnson, Mariah Johnson and Geoffery Easterwood; four brothers and three sisters; and her parents, Aaron and Dorothy Preston (nee: Burke). Friends may call Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -