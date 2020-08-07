1/1
Cynthia Marie Stanziano
1960 - 2020
Cynthia Marie Stanziano (nee: Schneider), 60 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Amherst, passed away Friday, August 8, 2020, at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake surrounded by her family, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. She was born January 28, 1960, in Amherst, Ohio. Cindy graduated from Lorain Catholic High school with the class of 1978. She had a passion for nursing from a young age and fulfilled that dream with a 33-year career as an RN with Cleveland Metro General Hospital. Cindy’s spirituality shined through as a lifelong member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church parish in Amherst, where she was a choir member for many years. Being a wife of a veteran, she was an active member of the Amherst VFW as well as the Eagles Club of Amherst. Cindy enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Browns as a member of the “Browns Backers.” Additionally, she enjoyed camping with friends and traveling to new sights with the love of her life, Tony. Survivors include her siblings, Ronald Schneider of Sheffield Lake, Kevin Schneider (Mary Kay) of Avon Lake, Sharon Schieferstein (Bruce) of Amherst, Mary Friedrick (Craig) of Arizona, Jane Jilka (George) of Florida; her brothers-in-law, Robert (Carol) Stanziano of Amherst, Paul (Cheri) Stanziano of Grafton; and sister-in-law, Raeann (Ron) Scott of Amherst; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 28 years, Anthony “Tony” R. Stanziano on October 30, 2013; her brother, Michael E. Schneider; and her parents, Earl H. and Mary Ann Schneider (nee: Traut). Private services will be held by the family including interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Amherst. Live streaming of service for extended family and friends will be available Monday, Aug. 10th, at 11 a.m. by logging on to hempelfuneralhome.com and selecting the live stream tab. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O’Connor, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Amherst Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1662, 165 Cleveland Avenue, Amherst, OH 44001. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
