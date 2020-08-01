Dale K. Metzger, age 70, of Lorain, passed away on the evening of Tuesday July 28, 2020. He was born in Lakewood, Ohio on February 2, 1950 and grew up in Sheffield Lake. A 1968 graduate of Brookside High School, Dale had been a resident of Lorain since 1987.He was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he fulfilled duty assignments as a Specialist 4 attached to the 37th Transportation Group stationed in Germany. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal and held a Marksman’s Badge for the M-14 Rifle and a Sharpshooter’s Badge for the M-16.Dale spent his entire working career as a machine operator for a variety of businesses; most recently, he was employed by Transilwrap in Strongsville from which he retired in 2015 following a career that spanned thirty-four years with the manufacturer.Dale liked the outdoors and loved every season. In his free time he enjoyed golf and league bowling.He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-six years, Virginia “Ginny’ (nee Wilker); brother, Jay of Lorain; sister-in-law, Jaime Kennedy (Tom) of Amherst; niece, Nadine Plavsich (Nickolas) of Avon Lake as well as nephews: Bryan Kennedy (Amanda) of Lakewood, and Gregory Kennedy residing in Chicago. In addition he leaves great niece, Lucille Anne Kennedy and great nephew, Henry Thomas Kennedy.Dale was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Metzger in 1998 and mother, Jean Metzger (nee Lutz) in 2001.Funeral services were conducted privately for the family in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mr. Paul J. Heise, Jr. Permanent Deacon at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church officiating. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery where military honors were conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria.Contributions in Dale's memory may be directed to his family in care of the funeral chapel.To share your memories and condolences, please visitwww.gluvna.net