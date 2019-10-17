|
|
Dale Ray Adams, 84, of Elyria, passed away October 15, 2019 at Avon Hospital Cleveland Clinic. He was born to Luther Ray and Annie (nee Harrison) Adams October 12, 1935 in Henning, TN and attended Lauderdale High School in Ripley. Looking for better career opportunities, his family relocated to Elyria, Ohio in the early 1950’s. He married the love of his life, Thelma, July 22, 1959 and enjoyed 59 years of marriage until her passing February 16, 2019. He retired after 30 years as a licensed electrician from Harshaw Chemical. He was also employed for over 10 years at the Elyria Holiday Inn and for many years, he and his wife were owners of Adams Lounge and Bowling Alley in Elyria. His greatest joys in life included hunting and fishing on his boat in Lake Erie. In the evening, he enjoyed watching Western movies, football and basketball games. Dale is survived by his son, Christopher (Misty) Adams; grandson, Dale Ray Adams; sister-in-law, Dorothy Adams; niece, Alice Crook; and other nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers. Friends will be received Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until the time of a 7:00 p.m. service at Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 323 Middle Avenue, Elyria. Reverend Monique Greenfield will officiate. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 20, 2019