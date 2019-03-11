|
|
Dalia "Dolly" Gibson (nee Talarico), age 90, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Anchor Lodge Retirement Center after a long illness.Dolly is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Theresa Gibson of Lorain; grandchildren, Angela Gibson of Vermilion, Scott Gibson Jr. (Amanda) of Lorain, Christopher (Hannah) Gibson of Vermilion, Jason Moats (Kristina) of Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Anthony Gibson, Elijah Gibson, Amelia Gibson, Alaina Gibson, Shadia Richardson, Ashton Phelan, Austin Phelan; her sister, Joan Petroff of Vermilion; and nephew, Mark Petroff of Elyria.She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dwane "Buzz" Gibson; and her parents, John Talarico and Antoinette (nee Defazio) Talarico.All services will be private.Arrangements entrusted to the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 12, 2019