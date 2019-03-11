Home

Dalia "Dolly" (Talarico) Gibson

Dalia "Dolly" (Talarico) Gibson Obituary
Dalia "Dolly" Gibson (nee Talarico), age 90, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Anchor Lodge Retirement Center after a long illness.Dolly is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Theresa Gibson of Lorain; grandchildren, Angela Gibson of Vermilion, Scott Gibson Jr. (Amanda) of Lorain, Christopher (Hannah) Gibson of Vermilion, Jason Moats (Kristina) of Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Anthony Gibson, Elijah Gibson, Amelia Gibson, Alaina Gibson, Shadia Richardson, Ashton Phelan, Austin Phelan; her sister, Joan Petroff of Vermilion; and nephew, Mark Petroff of Elyria.She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dwane "Buzz" Gibson; and her parents, John Talarico and Antoinette (nee Defazio) Talarico.All services will be private.Arrangements entrusted to the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
