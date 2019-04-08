|
Dalphine Rogers, 67, of Sheffield Village, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with her family by her side. Dalphine, known as "Dal" to family and friends, and "My" to some of her grandchildren, was a fun loving and hard working woman who lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, cooking, decorating her house, and tending to her plants and flowers. Born on May 5, 1951, to Charles (LC) and Ruthie Mae (Price) Whitfield in Lorain, Ohio, she leaves behind four children, Emmette Rogers, Vincent (Tanya) Rogers, Danielle (Gerald) Gloster, and Adam Goshen; as well as 11 grandchildren, Brian, Jasmine, Emmette Jr., Vincent Jr., Jocelynn, Reagan, Reshaun, Caleb, Lyndsey, Aaron, and Ronin; five great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Alice Goshen, Luticia "Ann" Whitfield, Steve (Delores) Whitfield, Martha "Jane" Beard, Stanley (Janice) Whitfield, Olivia Whitfield, and Newell (Christine) Whitfield.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Herman Whitfield. Friends and family will gather for a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13th at Trinity Hall, 2426 Elyria Avenue in Lorain. Colorful attire is encouraged. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 9, 2019