|
|
The Angels rejoiced when Damasa Melendez, age 94, entered The Gates of Heaven on May 9th, 2019 at New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, following a brief illness. Born February 3, 1925, Damasa was one of nine children born to Julio Ortiz Aponte and Julia Dueno Colon in Coamo, Puerto Rico. As a young child she learned to sew, watching and helping her mother, making her first dress at the age of 8 years old. As time went on she perfected that skill and became an accomplished seamstress making dresses for family and women in town. She married Erasto R. Melendez and had their first three children Angel Rafael, Sonia and Erasto Jr. and then moved to New York City in 1950, where their fourth child Anival was born. They then moved to Newark, New Jersey and completed their family with five more children including twins, Ernest and Carmen Delia, Jenny, Anthony, and Martin.In 1960 they moved to Lorain, Ohio to be with family. Erasto began working for Ford Motor Co. until retirement, while Damasa through her career, worked as head seamstress for Joseph and Feiss, Bobbie Brooks, and Dalton Company, all garment manufacturing companies in Cleveland, Ohio.Damasa possessed an unwavering faith in God, which was instilled in her from her parents, in which she instilled in her own children, and grandchildren. No one ever entered or left her home without her special bestowed blessing. She loved unconditionally, and was loved by all, a joy to be around, sharing so many personal experiences and stories. What a great story teller she was.She will be deeply missed by her children, Angel R Melendez (Carol) of Lorain, Ohio; Sonia Melendez, of Palm Bay, Florida; Erasto Melendez (Evelyn) of Sanford, North Carolina; Anival Melendez (Nancy) of Canton, Michigan; Ernest Melendez (Sue) of Elyria, Ohio; Carmen Delia Ortiz (Ramon) of Ocala, Florida; Jenny Rodriguez (Hector) of Levittown, Puerto Rico; Anthony Melendez (Lori) of Amherst, Ohio; and Martin Melendez of Taos, New Mexico. She is also survived by her 39 grandchildren, 80 great grandchildren, and 5 great- great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Erasto R. Melendez ; her parents Julio Ortiz Aponte and Julia Dueno Colon; a brother, Felipe Samuel Ortiz Dueno; two great grandsons, David Perez Jr. and Darian Kozich; and one great granddaughter Kaya Melendez.The family will receive friends on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain and on Tuesday, May 14 from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 12, 2019