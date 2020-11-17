Dan Asensio, 80, of Lorain passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born October 24, 1940 in Lorain to Phyllis and Sinforiano Asensio.He graduated from Lorain High School in the January class of 1960. Dan was a proud veteran of the U S Army serving from 1961-1963 with 13 months in Vietnam.Dan worked as a warehouse manager for Kohlmeyer Supply, then Bostwick Braun, retiring in 2005.He was a devoted member of the Lorain Lions Club for over 29 years enjoying volunteering and the comradery of his fellow members and was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow for humanitarian service, an honor he cherished.In his younger years he played softball and coached a youth basketball team for a church league. He golfed and was an avid bowler receiving a ring for bowling a perfect 300. He loved photography and gardening, spending many hours working in his yard. He always enjoyed having a glass of a good Spanish Rioja wine with friends and family.Dan is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Peggy (nee Bober), his daughter Debi Purvis (Stu) and a son Danny, his sister-in-law Denise Keron and his niece Robin Cook.Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no visitation.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township with full military honors.The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to Lorain Lions Sight Program, P.O. Box 298, Lorain Ohio 44052 or Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Rd, Lorain, OH 44053.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com