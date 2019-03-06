|
|
Dan Waybright, 71, of Lorain, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his home after a long illness. He was born December 24, 1947 in Elkins, West Virginia and had resided in Lorain since 1978, after having previously lived in Youngstown and Elyria. Dan served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a corporal during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and Vietnamese Campaign Medal.He worked at US Steel in Lorain in the blast furnace for 32 years before retiring.He enjoyed traveling to West Virginia, fishing, and camping. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is survived by his companion of 41 years, Judy Balogh; sons, Danny (Shannon) Waybright of California and Guy Waybright of Maryland; three grandchildren; mother, Wilma Waybright of West Virginia; sisters, Sharon (Bob) Spencer and Cindy (Jim) Blair, all of North Carolina; and brother, Ben (Amy) Waybright of Maryland.He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Waybright. Cremation will take place and no funeral services are planned at this time.Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 7, 2019