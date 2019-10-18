|
|
Dana L. Atkinson Sr., 40, formerly of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born June 10, 1979 in Lorain, Ohio. After graduating high school, he attended college and received a HVAC Certificate. He later moved from Lorain to Columbus, where he had been a resident for the past 13 years. Dana enjoyed listening to music, watching television, cooking, being with family and friends, and was studying with a member of Jehovah Witnesses to learn about God. He will be greatly missed by his fiancé and mother of his children, Latosha Mosley of Columbus; his four children, Akela L. Atkinson, of Lorain, Jaliyah D. Atkinson, Dana L. Atkinson Jr. and Daniyah D. Atkinson, all of Columbus; one grandchild, Zay’Lah Jamerson, of Lorain; his mother, Rene Atkinson, of Columbus; father, Eugene Frost, of Columbus; a special aunt, Danielle Harris of Lorain, and special uncle, Ronnie Atkinson of Lorain; a cousin who was like a brother, Phillip Atkinson, of Lorain; and other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, LaKisha Williams; and two aunts, Mae Frost-Smith and Tina Miller. Viewing will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Living Word Church, 658 E. Erie Ave., Lorain OH 44052. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain OH 44052. Online condolences at: www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 19, 2019