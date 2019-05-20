|
Dane Thomas Johnson, 21, of Amherst, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2019. He was born on October 21, 1997 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lorain, Ohio, the second of four children to Thom and Maureen Johnson. He grew up attending St. Agnes Parish in Elyria and later attended St. Joseph Church in Amherst. Dane graduated from Marion L. Steele High School in 2016, where he was captain of the Cross Country and Track and Field teams. He was currently serving as a Senior Airman in the U.S. Airforce. Dane served at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England, for two years as an Aerial Porter before his assignment at Incirlik Airbase in Adana, Turkey, where he worked as an Aircraft Services Journeyman and Certified Joint Inspector. Dane also served on temporary duty in Iceland, Spain, Germany and Lithuania, earning Airman of the Quarter achievement in January of 2018.Dane was an Eagle Scout as well as a member of the Order of the Arrow in Boy Scout Troop 427. Dane was a fierce friend, determined runner, hard-working Airman, curious and adventurous traveler, and devoted son and brother. During his time abroad, Dane visited more than ten countries.Dane is survived by his parents, Maureen and Thom; sisters, Emily and Leah; and brother, Lucas. He also leaves his grandparents, Jim and Carol Johnson, Tim and Karla Dane, and Agnes Brezina; aunts, Dianna Dane and Christina Ray; uncles, Tom Dane and Greg Johnson; and cousins, Jordan and Logan Dane, as well as Kate and Mia Johnson. Dane was predeceased by his grandmother, Linda Knipper Dane. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. His burial will be private. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com. Donations can be made in his honor to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP.org).
Published in The Morning Journal on May 21, 2019