Daniel A. Ferguson
Daniel Adam Ferguson "Danny", age 43 and a resident of Amherst, passed awaySunday, November 15, 2020. Danny was born November 11, 1977 and whilegrowing up he enjoyed playing sports, hunting, and fishing. Since Septemberof 1996 he has resided in a nursing home.Danny loved spending time with family and friends, enjoyed watching moviesand his favorite football team the Detroit Lions. Danny had a smileeveryone loved.Survivors include his father Samuel Ferguson, sisters; Dawn (Ed) Hamrick,Evona (Kristopher) Gaughen, brothers; Samuel (Chrystal) Ferguson Jr., Adam(Amanda) Ferguson, four nephews, six nieces, several aunts, uncles, andcousins who loved him and will miss him.Danny was preceded in death by his mother Marsha (nee Wright) Gill (2014),maternal grandparents Genevieve and Glenn Wright, paternal grandmotherThelma (nee Furry) Waters, aunt Joyce (nee Wright) Titchnell, uncles RichardTitchnell, Glenn Wright Jr., and Terry Linden, nephew Cory Ferguson, andcousin Matthew Wright.Family will receive friends at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 ParkAvenue, Amherst, on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 1p.m. Rev. Mark Telepak will officiate with burial following in Ridge HillMemorial Park, Amherst Township.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Danny's honor may be made to Brain ResearchFoundation at the brf.org or any organization of the donor's choice inDanny's name.

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland - Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
