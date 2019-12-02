|
|
Lorain: Daniel B. Salkiewicz, 98, of Lorain, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital after a short illness. He was born October 20, 1921, in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Dan graduated from Lorain High School with the class of 1941 A. He served with the U.S. Army Air Corps with the rank of Technical Sergeant with the 6th Combat Cargo Squadron during World War II and saw action in New Guinea, Southern Philippines, Luzon and the Western Pacific. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Theater medal with four Bronze Stars, the Philippine Liberation medal with one Bronze Star and the WWII Victory Medal. After his military service, he attended the Cleveland Engineering Institute where he received a certificate in Engineering & Drafting. Dan worked at US Steel in Lorain as a bricklayer and later promoted to masonry supervisor, retiring after 42 years. Dan was an active member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lorain, of which his parents were founding members. He always helped with projects around the church, including setting up the manger at Christmas. He was a member and past president of St. Stanislaus Holy Name Society, a member of Lorain Senior Fellowship, the US Steel Management Club and Post #451 of Lorain and Post #1079 of Elyria. He was an active volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital and Lorain Community Hospital and served as an usher at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. He also worked on the renovation of the Allen Theater. Dan was very skilled with bricklaying and carpentry having built his own home and annual floats for Memorial Day and International Festival parades from 1959 to the early 1990’s. He also took floats to other parades including the International Holy Name Society Parade in Buffalo, New York. He is survived by his sons, Daniel Salkiewicz (Kathleen), of Solon, Ronald Salkiewicz (Lisa), of Painesville, Kenneth Salkiewicz (Donna), of Olmsted Falls and Patrick Salkiewicz (Sharon), of Lorain; 35 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Patricia Salkiewicz (nee Skorupa); parents, Antoni and Marcella Szalkiewicz (nee Zinitz); brothers, Casmir Salkowitz, Edward Szalkiewicz and Richard Szalkiewicz; and sister, Irene Bragiel. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain, where members of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Holy Name Society will recite the rosary Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 1454 Lexington Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Kevin Shemuga, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Twinsburg and former pastor of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lorain, will preside. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain where AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria will conduct military honors. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 3, 2019