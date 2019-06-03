|
Daniel Burgos Garcia, 92, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Wesleyan Village, Elyria following a lengthy illness. He was born April 10, 1927 in Maunabo, Puerto Rico to Santo Burgos and Julia Garcia. In 1948, while living in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Daniel was recruited to come to Lorain to work at U. S. Steel. He retired as a Crane Operator in the Shipping Department of the Pipe Mill in 1986. He worked for 37 years. Daniel was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain. He served his church as a lector and sang in the choir. He was also a member of St. Vincent Society and United Steel Worker 1104, Lorain. Daniel served as president of the Puerto Rican Home, Lorain. He enjoyed playing dominoes and vegetable gardening. He will be deeply missed by his sons, Edwin (Rebecca) Garcia and Daniel GarciaJr., both of Lorain; daughters, Julia (Salvador "Cano") Ortiz of Lorain and MyrnaRodriguez of New Haven, Connecticut; sister, Adela Garcia, of Lorain; and manyloving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Other than his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67years, Guadalupe Rodriguez Garcia, in 2016; brothers, Ernesto Garcia, Pedro Cruz, and Pedro Burgos; sister, Carmen Mojica; and a grandson, Derek M. Garcia in 1993. His family will receive friends Thursday, June 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends may also call Friday from 8:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 (). For expressions of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 4, 2019