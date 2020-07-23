Daniel D. Devich, of Vermilion, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 75 surrounded by his family.He was a decorated Vietnam veteran who retired from Ford Motor Company after 34 years of service.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Corrine (Morelli) Devich; brother, Michael (Heather) Devich; sons, David (Renae) Devich and Steve (Megan) Devich; grandchildren, Clara, Gavin, Stella, Claudia and Margot; nieces, Lashelle Devich and Mary Grace Devich, and Cheryl Shenberger-Rettig; nephew Mike (Alona) Shenberger; brother-in-law, Ray Nutter, as well as several other nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mildred (nee Kosanovich) Devich; sister, Susan Nutter and several aunts and uncles.He was a fantastic husband, father, brother, grandpa, uncle and friend, and will be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Mercy Health-New Life Hospice for their support during his final days.At Daniel’s request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, Ohio 44053.Arrangements are under the direction of Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South St. Vermilion, Ohio.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
.