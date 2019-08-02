|
Daniel F. Petticord, 73, of Amherst, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 31, of complications following a surgical procedure. Dan was born in South Lorain on April 4, 1946. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Lorain, where he was an altar boy and a member of the football and tennis teams. He attended Borromeo Seminary and Miami University. Dan spent the bulk of his professional career with Aztec Catalyst in Elyria, retiring as a corporate sales representative in 1998. He divided his retirement between passing on his passion for the outdoors to his grandchildren and being an active member of the Beaver Creek Sportsman’s Club of Amherst, serving as the Secretary for many years. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Mary Petticord, of Lorain; and his sister, Joanne Zerkel. He is survived by his wife, Susan (nee Pales), of Amherst; son, Dan (Jenny), of Sheffield Village; and two grandchildren, Daniel F. Petticord III and Marisa C. Petticord. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. The family has asked that donations be sent to Delta Waterfowl, PO Box 3128, 1412 Basin Ave., Bismarck, ND 58502. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 4, 2019