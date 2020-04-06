|
Daniel Huczko, 79, of Sheffield Village, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born to parents, Stanley and Martha Huczko, on September 16, 1940, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. Dan graduated from Ambridge High School and received an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Dyke College and an MBA from Baldwin Wallace University. He spent most of his career working for British Petroleum in Cleveland, Ohio. He married Ethel, the love of his life, in 1964, who survives him. Dan is also survived by daughters, Jeannette Martinez (David), Jan Vulku (Mike), and Denise Witte (Dan). Dan was a loving grandfather to Vanessa, David, Logan, Matthew, Luke, Aric, and Karis. He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia Miller and Mary Gutierrez. To know Dan was to love him. He was so much to so many. A husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, an uncle, a friend. He was a proud Navy man, hardworking-accountant, an avid churchgoer, an altar boy, and a church volunteer. For years, Dan was Santa Claus for so many children. Dan loved to golf and was a huge Cleveland sports fan. He loved to polka with Ethel, woodwork, garden and travel by cruise. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Parma Animal Shelter, 6260 State Rd., Parma, OH 44134 to reflect Dan’s love of animals. A private family Mass will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Parish, 1878 N Abbe Rd., Sheffield, OH 44054. Private inurnment will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 7, 2020