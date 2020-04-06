The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Huczko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Huczko


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Huczko Obituary
Daniel Huczko, 79, of Sheffield Village, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born to parents, Stanley and Martha Huczko, on September 16, 1940, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. Dan graduated from Ambridge High School and received an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Dyke College and an MBA from Baldwin Wallace University. He spent most of his career working for British Petroleum in Cleveland, Ohio. He married Ethel, the love of his life, in 1964, who survives him. Dan is also survived by daughters, Jeannette Martinez (David), Jan Vulku (Mike), and Denise Witte (Dan). Dan was a loving grandfather to Vanessa, David, Logan, Matthew, Luke, Aric, and Karis. He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia Miller and Mary Gutierrez. To know Dan was to love him. He was so much to so many. A husband, a father, a grandfather, a brother, an uncle, a friend. He was a proud Navy man, hardworking-accountant, an avid churchgoer, an altar boy, and a church volunteer. For years, Dan was Santa Claus for so many children. Dan loved to golf and was a huge Cleveland sports fan. He loved to polka with Ethel, woodwork, garden and travel by cruise. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Parma Animal Shelter, 6260 State Rd., Parma, OH 44134 to reflect Dan’s love of animals. A private family Mass will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Parish, 1878 N Abbe Rd., Sheffield, OH 44054. Private inurnment will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More