Daniel J. "DJ" Maloy, 55, of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born August 5, 1963, in Lorain, he was a son of the late Daniel Maloy and Joan (Logan) Maloy of Lorain. Dan graduated from Admiral King High School and served his Country in the U.S. Navy. He was a welder by trade and worked at several businesses in the area. He enjoyed riding his Honda motorcycle, hunting, fishing, the ocean, Lake Erie and being in the comforts of his home with his family. Surviving is his loving wife of 36 years, Brenda L. (Stanley) Maloy. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children, Sean and Stephanie Maloy, both of Pittsburgh; five siblings, Joan, Mary, Kelly, Tracy, James, and Monica Maloy, all of Lorain; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held in Pennsylvania.Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, (www.stjude.org/about-st-jude/faq/how-can-i-donate-to-st-jude.html).
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 5, 2019