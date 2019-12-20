|
|
Daniel J. Pleban, age 80, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after a short illness at Amherst Manor surrounded by his loving. Daniel was born in Lorain, July 17, 1939, to the late Michael and Anastasia (nee Drwal) Pleban. He was a graduate of Lorain High School. Daniel served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965, serving in Korea. He was retired from the downtown Lorain Post Office, where he worked as a postal clerk for 30 years. Daniel enjoyed golfing, oil painting, reading, traveling, watching sports, and astronomy. In retirement, he collected and sold items on Ebay. Daniel was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Joan M. (nee Gregg) Pleban; daughters, Denise (Jeff) Oberst, of Pittsburgh and Karen (Greg) Steffan, of Delaware; son, Joseph (Jennifer) Pleban, of Lorain; grandchildren, Jessica, Ana, and Natalie Pleban; and his sister, Mary Ann (Sal) Sofra, of Amherst. In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, Chester Pleban. There will be an 11 a.m. Memorial Mass on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 333 South Lake Street, South Amherst. Rev. Timothy O’Connor, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Amherst, at a later date. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Church Enhancement Fund, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst, OH 44001 or the CJD Foundation, 3634 West Market St., Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 22, 2019