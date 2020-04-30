|
Daniel L. Golini, 88, local Accountant, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born to his loving parents, Donoto and Vincenza (nee: Barricelli) Golini, on September 19, 1931, in Lorain, Ohio. Daniel graduated from Lorain High School and pursued a Bachelor's degree from Western Reserve University. Daniel enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 in Air Force Intelligence during the Korean War, serving in Linz, Austria, Tripoli, Libya, and various bases in the United States. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He had various jobs working as an accountant, with Thew shovel, Lorain Printing, and Ford Motor Company. He was a member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain and the I.A.V. Post #1. Daniel enjoyed bus trips and cruises with close friends, attending dances at the I.A.V. with Al Battistelli and the gang and he greatly enjoyed family gatherings. Daniel is survived by his children, Jeff (Kim) Golini, Nancy (Jim) Golini-Kolaczko, David (Melissa) Golini and James Golini; sister, Jeanette Koscho; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna (nee Maurice) Golini; son, Danny Golini; and his parents, Donoto and Vincenza Golini. Your prayers for Daniel and his family are greatly appreciated during this difficult time. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961 on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the family requests social distancing during visitation. When you arrive at the funeral home, please remain in your vehicles at all times and allow guidance by the funeral home to ensure all safety measures. Private Catholic burial services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain, OH, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating, with military honors by the U.S. Air Force. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 1, 2020