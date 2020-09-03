Daniel McVey, 66, of Lorain, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at University Hospital in Cleveland after a lingering illness. He was born January 11, 1954, in Lorain to Jack and Florence McVey and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Dan graduated from Admiral King High School in Lorain and attended Lorain County Community College in Elyria. He worked at US Steel in Lorain for 11 years and then worked many years doing odd jobs. Dan was a very good athlete in golf, bowling and baseball. He is survived by his father, Jack McVey of Lorain; and many uncles and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Florence E. “Flossie” McVey (nee Ellis) in 2007; and brother, David J. McVey in 2015. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Craig Hovanec, pastor of St Peter Parish in Lorain, will preside. Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
.