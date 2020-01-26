|
Daniel Mroczka, 66, passed away peacefully Sat., January 25, 2020. He was born May 26, 1953 in Brooklyn, Ohio where he grew up and graduated from Brooklyn High School. He was a hardworking and loyal man who was dedicated to his career at AT&T as a lineman. He loved listening to music, especially Sunday Polkas and oldies, cooking for his family and caring for his home. He was known for his sense of humor, work ethic, and devotion to his family.He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary "Maureen" (nee Moran) Mroczka; children: Jennifer (Dogan) Cakir, Jeffrey, Brian (Kerry), and Daniel; grandchildren: Aidan and Isabel; brothers: Allen (Marion), John (Kathy), and Gary (Tricia); also several "in-laws", cousins, nieces and nephews.Dan was preceded in death by his parents: Casimer, and Martha (nee Florcosky) Mroczka; his daughter: Jillian.Friends will be received Tuesday 5-8 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where closing prayers will be Wed., 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Avon.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 27, 2020