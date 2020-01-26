Home

POWERED BY

Services
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:15 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Avon, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Avon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Mroczka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Mroczka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Mroczka Obituary
Daniel Mroczka, 66, passed away peacefully Sat., January 25, 2020. He was born May 26, 1953 in Brooklyn, Ohio where he grew up and graduated from Brooklyn High School. He was a hardworking and loyal man who was dedicated to his career at AT&T as a lineman. He loved listening to music, especially Sunday Polkas and oldies, cooking for his family and caring for his home. He was known for his sense of humor, work ethic, and devotion to his family.He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary "Maureen" (nee Moran) Mroczka; children: Jennifer (Dogan) Cakir, Jeffrey, Brian (Kerry), and Daniel; grandchildren: Aidan and Isabel; brothers: Allen (Marion), John (Kathy), and Gary (Tricia); also several "in-laws", cousins, nieces and nephews.Dan was preceded in death by his parents: Casimer, and Martha (nee Florcosky) Mroczka; his daughter: Jillian.Friends will be received Tuesday 5-8 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where closing prayers will be Wed., 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Avon.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -