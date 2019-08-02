Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Nieto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Nieto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Nieto Obituary
Daniel Nieto, 56, of Austin, Texas, passed away unexpectedly.He was born in Lorain, acquired his G.E.D. and served four years in the Army. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.Survivors include his Mom, Carmen Nieto; daughters, Destiny and Alexis; sisters, Adele, Grace, Rebecca and Nina; brothers Art (Gloria), Gene, all of Lorain, Ben and Paul of Florida; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Nieto; and maternal grandmother, Clara Bugarin.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.