|
|
Daniel Nieto, 56, of Austin, Texas, passed away unexpectedly.He was born in Lorain, acquired his G.E.D. and served four years in the Army. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.Survivors include his Mom, Carmen Nieto; daughters, Destiny and Alexis; sisters, Adele, Grace, Rebecca and Nina; brothers Art (Gloria), Gene, all of Lorain, Ben and Paul of Florida; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Nieto; and maternal grandmother, Clara Bugarin.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 3, 2019