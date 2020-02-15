|
|
Daniel "Dan" Paul Poliak, of Houston, TX, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Grace Care Center of Katy. He was born March 4, 1936, in Lorain, OH, to Eva and John Poliak. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1955.Dan is survived by his daughter, Paula (Dennis) Matricardi of McKinney, TX; his son, John (Cathy) Poliak of Houston, TX; four grandchildren, Margee, Jared, Molly and Jake Matricardi; and sister, Evelyn Mendgik of Amherst, OH.He was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and John Poliak and his brother, John Poliak, Jr, all of Lorain, OH.There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst, OH on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A memorial service will be held at Living Word Church of the Nazarene, Houston, TX, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dan's life.In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions in Dan's name may be made to the , 2500 Fondren Rd. Suite 100 ,Houston, TX 77063, or .The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dan Poliak and has made available an online register book to share memories or words of encouragement. Please visit the funeral home's website to access the guest book at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 16, 2020