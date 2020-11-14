Danny Wayne Watkins Sr. age 69, entered into rest Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio and lived in Lorain County for 37 years coming from Queens, N.Y.Danny was a U.S. Navy Veteran who worked for Arcelormittal Inc. in Cleveland for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, model making, reading and camping with his grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 45 years Lorraine (nee Mead) Watkins, children: Danny (Megan) Watkins, Lisa (Robert) Huttinger, and Samantha Webber, 10 grandchildren: Madison, Daijah, Joseph, Autumn, Bruce, Tyler, Kimberly, Cassandra, Alexis, and Damien, siblings Carolyn Harthcock, Brenda (Larry) Ciarlo, Arthur (Kathy) Watkins, and Diane Watkins.He was preceded in death by his parents. Robert and Juanita (nee Hatton) Watkins and brother Larry Watkins.The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon. Interment will be on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 3700 Center Rd., Avon.