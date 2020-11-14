1/1
Danny Wayne Watkins Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Wayne Watkins Sr. age 69, entered into rest Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio and lived in Lorain County for 37 years coming from Queens, N.Y.Danny was a U.S. Navy Veteran who worked for Arcelormittal Inc. in Cleveland for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, model making, reading and camping with his grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 45 years Lorraine (nee Mead) Watkins, children: Danny (Megan) Watkins, Lisa (Robert) Huttinger, and Samantha Webber, 10 grandchildren: Madison, Daijah, Joseph, Autumn, Bruce, Tyler, Kimberly, Cassandra, Alexis, and Damien, siblings Carolyn Harthcock, Brenda (Larry) Ciarlo, Arthur (Kathy) Watkins, and Diane Watkins.He was preceded in death by his parents. Robert and Juanita (nee Hatton) Watkins and brother Larry Watkins.The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd. Avon. Interment will be on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 3700 Center Rd., Avon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Misencik Funeral Home
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved