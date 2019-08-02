Home

Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
Darrell T. Long


1942 - 2019
Darrell T. Long Obituary
Darrell T. Long, age 77, of Lorain, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home, Lorain, following a lengthy illness. Born June 3, 1942, in Lorain, Darrell was a lifelong resident of Lorain. He attended Clearview High School and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Geisel Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing for 35 years. Prior to this, he worked at Bendix in Elyria for 18 years and also painted cars. Darrell was a jack of all trades and a craftsman, building many different things including cabinets and furniture. He loved gardening and was meticulous with his yardwork. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, traveling to casinos and dancing. He also had played guitar and sang in bands. Surviving is his wife of loving 56 years, Patricia “Patty” (nee Capretta); a son, Erik M. Long of Akron; daughter, Amy Long of Cleveland; granddaughter, Meghan Gibbons of Lorain; and a brother, Daniel Long of North Ridgeville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Clarice (nee Burkline) Long; a brother, Kenny Long; and a sister, Patricia Lovett. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, where funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Craig Hovanec, pastor of St. Peter Parish, Lorain, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
