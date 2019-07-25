Home

Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
Darryl Walker


1941 - 2019
Darryl Walker Obituary
Darryl H. Walker, 78, of Vermilion, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
He was born April 28, 1941 in Lorain and had been a life long Vermilion area resident. Darryl graduated from Firelands High School Class of 1959 and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He worked as a self employed carpenter for Well-Built Construction with his partner, Louie Czapp, and then he started Creative Builders.
Darryl was a member of Vermilion Evangelical and Reformed Church, AMVETS Post #22, and the Vermilion Family YMCA where he enjoyed working out. He was a past member of the carpenters union and enjoyed classic cars, especially collecting, restoring, and showing the cars. He also enjoyed going to breakfast with his friends.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Suzanne (nee Chrapczynski) Walker of Vermilion; daughter, Stephanie (David) Schaefer of Vermilion; son, Brian Varvel of TX; grandchildren, Ashley Schaefer, Alexandra Schafer, and Lexi Varval; great-grandchildren, Aydin and Jaxson Lopez; and his sister, Zona (Garry) Bondar of Avon Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Cree and Ruth Ella (nee Armstrong) Walker; and his brothers, Douglas and Dean H. Walker.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Reverend Nick Cacciatore will officiate. Interment will follow at Rugby Cemetery where the Vermilion Veterans Council will conduct military honors.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the , 455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214 or , 5700 Brecksville Rd. 3rd Floor, Independence, OH 44131.
Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 26, 2019
