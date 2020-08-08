Darwin C. Rouse, of Lorain, Ohio, transitioned from this worldly life to his heavenly reward on July 27, 2020. He lost his battle with cancer but he never lost his easy-going, affable, and positive outlook as he fought the disease.Darwin was raised as an "only" child, but he was counted as a "brother" by several other families who lovingly and eagerly "adopted" him as a sibling. He lived most of his life in Lorain where he graduated from Lorain High School. He earned a BS degree from Olivet College in Michigan and later studied at UCLA in California. Darwin was a dedicated mentor and educator. He worked in schools in both Lorain and San Francisco, California--always encouraging perseverance and excellence. Although Darwin had no biological children, he had a great love for young people and much of his life was spent guiding them and engaging with them in activities wherein he was able to share his expertise and experience. Darwin continued to work in the Lorain schools until the Coronavirus pandemic started. And, he was looking forward to returning to his students in the fall of 2020 when schools re-opened. His commitment was forever.Ca
ble news (MSNBC) was Darwin's favorite past-time. He watched MSNBC 24/7 and he was a real "news-aholic" which he thoroughly enjoyed. Darwin attended Grace Community Church in Lorain. He was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing for several churches in Lorain County. Darwin was appointed to head the Lorain Civil Service Commission where he served with distinction. Darwin loved to work in his yard--his property was always well-tended and his rose garden was his true specialty. Darwin watched his parents take walks together up and down Oberlin Avenue for years, so it was no surprise when Darwin, too, flexed his athleticism by becoming an amateur body builder. Darwin's home was easy to spot during the holiday season as his home was always decorated in bright, festive lights for Christmas. Darwin loved the Lord and enjoyed being able to express that love so publicly. And, just as his mother and father passed away with a "secret", Darwin too chose to leave this place called Earth with a "secret" as well. Only God knows, so his secret is safe.Darwin's parents, Ellis and Jennie Rouse, preceded him in death as well as his aunts and uncles on both his maternal and paternal sides. He leaves to mourn his passing several cousins and other family members as well as a host of friends, associates and neighbors. The family would like to thank his caregiver Juanita Francis-Mastin, and Heartland Hospice Care for their warm and attentive service that they provided to Darwin during his illness.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery in Lorain, where Pastor Tim Williams of Greater Victory Christian Ministries will officiate. Masks are required to be worn.Professional services entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com