Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
David A. Shepard


1938 - 2020
David A. Shepard Obituary
David A. Shepard, age 81, entered into rest February 12, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1938 in Elyria, OH and has lived in Avon for the past 24 years coming from Wellington. He graduated from Elyria High School and was in the Marine Reserves and Merchant Marines. He worked for over 38 years for Timms Spring Co. of Elyria before retiring. He enjoyed reading and traveling, spending time with family and sharing several hobbies with his brother. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Donna Shepard (nee Short); children, Catherine (Michael) Gilles, Pamela (Timothy) Singletary, and Colleen (Lawrence) Salwan; step-daughters, Lisa (Grant) Pitts, and Amy (Todd) Denes; grandchildren, Joshua, Dylan, Alex, Cali, Clara, David, and Jackson; brother, William (Judy) Shepard; and sister, Sue (William) Cowden.He was preceded in death by his parents, Rowland and Frances (nee Dora) Shepard; and his first wife of 24 years, Charlene (nee Abfall) Shepard. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UH Seidman Cancer Center. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
