David Aaron Nicely, D.D.S., 74, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, following a lengthy illness. Dr. Nicely is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan (Graves) Nicely; his sisters, Margie (Nicely) Sweigert of Ivins, Utah, and Amy (Nicely) DeLombard of Huron; his daughter, Dr. Emily Marie Nicely of Wakeman; his sons, Dr. Aaron Graves Nicely of Bellevue and Elliot Sandon Nicely of Lakewood; four nieces and three nephews; five grandchildren; and many close friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Todd and Margaret Irene (Frost) Nicely; and his son, David Andrew Nicely. Born July 3, 1945, in Sandusky, Dr. Nicely was a lifelong resident of Bellevue. After graduating from Bellevue Senior High School in 1963, he attended The Ohio State University, as a first-generation college student graduating in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science in Education and again in 1971 from the Ohio State College of Dentistry. Dr. Nicely then returned to Bellevue where he practiced dentistry for 45 years. Over the course of his life, Dr. Nicely was an avid outdoorsman. In addition to hunting and fishing, he enjoyed birding and wildlife photography. Dr. Nicely was also an amateur radio enthusiast and had a love for wood carving. A celebration of life service as well as a private interment will be held a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Bellevue High School Alumni Association, 816 Castalia Street, Bellevue, OH 44811 or the Sandusky Radio Experimental League, 2909 West Perkins, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 9, 2020