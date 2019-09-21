|
|
David Alan Greenwell, 76, of Avon Lake passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.David was born on October 25, 1942, in Cleveland. As a young man, he worked on an ore boat on the Great Lakes. As a newlywed in 1964, he “jumped ship” to spend the rest of his life with his new wife, Emmy. Together, David and Emmy raised four sons, and David worked for more than 40 years at the Avon Lake Power Plant. After retirement, David enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and most of all, spending time with his beloved family. David was known for following everyone around turning off lights and his strength, his sense of humor and constant selflessness.He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Emmy (Drahos); sister, Donna and his four sons: Dale and wife Kris Ann (Kopronica), Paul and wife Amy (Turley), Mark and wife Peggy (Frindt) & Matthew and wife Stacey (Palmer); his beloved 11 grandchildren: Sarah, Cassy, Mary, Corey, Robbie, Brendan, Sydney, Sophie, Jackson, Abigail and Olivia; and five great grandchildren.A celebration of David’s life will take place on Tuesday, September 24th at the Busch Funeral Home at 163 Avon-Belden Road in Avon Lake. Visitation with the family will be from 4 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Seidman Cancer Center & Hospice of the Western Reserve.The Greenwell family wishes to thank each and everyone whose thoughts, prayers, and friendship meant so much to David.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 22, 2019