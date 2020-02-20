|
David Allen Banks passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Orange City, Florida after a short battle with pneumonia. He was born December 4, 1939 in Lorain, Ohio. He graduated from Wakeman High School in Wakeman, Ohio and had lived in Florida for many years. David proudly served in the United States Navy for 14 years. He was an artist who enjoyed painting and drawing and was an avid reader. He enjoyed spending time with family. David is survived by one daughter, Robin Woods of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; four step-children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves two brothers, Albert Banks of Birmingham, Anthony (Rosie) Klucas of Vermilion; and three sisters, Christine (Jospeh) Hohman of Sandusky, and Paula and Laurie Banks. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Banks; and one son, Kevin Banks; his parents, Albert and Wilda Klucas and Albert and Irene Banks; two sisters, Martha Broderick and Bonnie Martinak; a sister-in-law; and a brother-in-law. There will be no services per his request and burial at sea will occur at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being entrusted to Altman-Long Funeral Home and Crematory in DeBray, Florida.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 21, 2020