Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altman-Long Funeral Home & Crematory
145 S Highway 17 92
Debary, FL 32713
(386) 668-8880
Resources
More Obituaries for David Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allen Banks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Allen Banks Obituary
David Allen Banks passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Orange City, Florida after a short battle with pneumonia. He was born December 4, 1939 in Lorain, Ohio. He graduated from Wakeman High School in Wakeman, Ohio and had lived in Florida for many years. David proudly served in the United States Navy for 14 years. He was an artist who enjoyed painting and drawing and was an avid reader. He enjoyed spending time with family. David is survived by one daughter, Robin Woods of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; four step-children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves two brothers, Albert Banks of Birmingham, Anthony (Rosie) Klucas of Vermilion; and three sisters, Christine (Jospeh) Hohman of Sandusky, and Paula and Laurie Banks. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Banks; and one son, Kevin Banks; his parents, Albert and Wilda Klucas and Albert and Irene Banks; two sisters, Martha Broderick and Bonnie Martinak; a sister-in-law; and a brother-in-law. There will be no services per his request and burial at sea will occur at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being entrusted to Altman-Long Funeral Home and Crematory in DeBray, Florida.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -